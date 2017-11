KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle outside of a high school in Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 7 a.m. outside Loy Norrix High School near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Lovers Lane.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told 24 Hour News 8 that they don’t know if the victim is a student.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries and what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

