Keep your basements dry this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve had quite a rainy stretch, which for some homeowners may have led to an unwelcome discovery… water in their basements. Today we had Rob VanSuilichem from Everdry here to tell us about some new technology they are using.

How can you prepare your basement for winter?

Check your sump pump and discharge lines

Check your gutters and downspouts

Check windows

Remember cold air in=warm air out (energy loss)

Everdry is the only full service company that tackles your basement/crawl space plus the walls, the floor, and your air quality.

There are new things being done at Everdry. Their crew will print out a detailed inspection report at the time of inspection. They’re also are introducing their new “Multi-Step Plus” encapsulation system.

Their Multi-Step System has lifetime of structure warranty and service agreement can be easily transferred, free of charge.

