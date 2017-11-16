Marvel superheroes share skills with Grand Rapids police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The superheroes of “Marvel Universe Live” took off their costumes Thursday to share their moves with some local heroes.

“Marvel Universe Live” will take over the Van Andel Arena this weekend.

Thursday, the superheroes in the show took off their costumes to show three members of the Grand Rapids Police Department how they do what they do.

Both jobs take a lot of training, guts and skill.

“We don’t like to refer to ourselves or think of ourselves as superheroes. But we have to be true to the fact that some little kids look up to us as their

heroes,” said GRPD Sgt. Cathy Williams.

That’s where the Boys and Girls Club’s Pathways to Policing program comes in. The nine-week program pairs Grand Rapids police officers with children from the club.

“We want people to understand police are your friends,” said Grand Rapids Officer Michael Harris.

After learning a few moves from the people behind the superheroes in the show, officers will take 13 kids involved in the Pathways to Policing program to Friday night’s “Marvel Universe Live” performance.

Williams says they’re reaching out to kids early to form positive relationships with the police.

“This is a teaching opportunity,” Williams said. “I’m not going to hurt you and I’m not going to take you to jail and I introduce myself and get down to their level.”

Not only are these officers working to build better relationships with West Michigan’s future – they’re also focused on piquing the interest of the next law enforcement superheroes.

“If you’re looking at serving outside yourself and helping others and how can you impact the community, than consider this job,” said Williams.

“We all have a hero inside of us. It’s a great thing. Whether you’re a police officer or just a regular person. We teach them anyone can be a super hero. You know, it’s just being a good person,” said Harris.

