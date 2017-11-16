Muskegon shooting suspect arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a Muskegon shooting that sparked an Amber Alert for three children has been arrested in Grand Rapids.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Jaraun Dequan Render in the 1100 block of Grandville Avenue SW around 3 p.m. Thursday. He’s wanted in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting that critically injured 19-year-old Linda Jamerson and wounded 26-year-old Dajuan Edison.

Cesar E. Chavez Elementary school went into lockdown as officers search the area for Render, district spokesperson John Helmholdt confirmed. It’s unclear if that lockdown has been lifted.

Officers Wednesday afternoon issued an Amber Alert for Jamerson’s three children, who are 16 months old, 2 years old and 3 years old. Authorities said the children were in Render’s SUV when he opened fire outside the Sunny Mart convenience store along E. Apple Avenue.

The Amber Alert ended about an hour later when a tip led officers to a home in the 900 block of McReynolds Avenue near 9th Street NW in Grand Rapids. There, officers found all three children, who were safe.

Muskegon County court records show Jamerson has twice been granted personal protection orders against Render. One was closed in August; the second was filed Oct. 9 and remains in effect until May 1, 2018.

Render’s only criminal record appears to be a May 2014 incident in which he was charged with burglary and resisting arrest. Only the resisting charge was adjudicated.

