Public invited to funeral for WWII vet with no living kin

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A major push is underway to give a World War II veteran from West Michigan the recognition he deserves as he is laid to rest Thursday.

Gordan Hale passed away Nov. 10. He was 90 years old.

Craig Sytsema, with Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services in Spring Lake, says Hale has no known living family. According to the funeral home’s records, it also appears Hale was an only child.

Hale enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944.

Sytsema says Hale had been living in a nursing home since 2003. When he passed away, Sytsema contacted his guardian.

The guardian reached out to the Grand Haven American Legion to get as many people as possible to show up at Thursday’s funeral so Hale won’t be alone as he’s laid to rest. That funeral is at 12:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Haven American Legion tells 24 Hour News 8 it’s expecting dozens of its members to show up.

