Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah to headline LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several well-known comedians from movies and TV are coming to Grand Rapids for Gilda’s LaughFest in March 2018.

Organizers announced the first round of headliners Thursday, including:

Tiffany Haddish : One of the most sought-after comedians, Haddish starred in the summer hit “Girls Trip” and recently hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

: One of the most sought-after comedians, Haddish starred in the summer hit “Girls Trip” and recently hosted “Saturday Night Live.” Anjelah Johnson : An internet sensation with her viral video “Nail Salon” and former cast member of “MADtv,” where she acted as the character Bon Qui Qui.

: An internet sensation with her viral video “Nail Salon” and former cast member of “MADtv,” where she acted as the character Bon Qui Qui. Trevor Noah: The host of the award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central will be featured during the festival’s signature event.

Other headliners announced Thursday include LaughFest veteran Maria Bamford, Cameron Esposito, Greg Hahn and Bert Kreischer. Earlier this year, it was announced “Weird Al” Yankovic would be performing at 20 Monroe Live on Saturday, March 10.

Other events during the 10-day festival will include the Clean Comedy Showcase, National Stand-up Showcase and the Best of the Midwest competition.

Festival badges will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LaughFest’s website or over the phone by calling 616.735.4242. Tickets to individual acts will go on sale beginning in January.

LaughFest runs March 8 to March 18. Proceeds from the festival toward Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

