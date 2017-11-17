Art Van Santa Parade coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year again: Santa is coming to town!

The Art Van Santa Parade will bring holiday cheer to downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, Nov. 18. This year, the parade marshals are members of the Grand Rapids Galaxy, West Michigan’s first women’s professional development basketball team. WOOD TV8 will also be taking part in the event.

The parade, which starts at 9 a.m., will begin at the corner of Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue NW, continue past DeVos Place, then Amway Grand Plaza Hotel and Rosa Parks Circle. It will then run down Monroe Avenue NW, ending at Fulton Street.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen is forecasting a wet morning. For more on the forecast, check out Bill’s Blog.

>>Storm Team 8 forecast

If you can’t make it to see the parade in person, you can watch it on WOOD TV8 or woodtv.com starting at 9 a.m.

The Art Van Santa Parade is presented by the Grand Rapids Jaycees.

