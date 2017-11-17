Calvin volleyball drops national semis in straight sets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the reigning NCAA Division III champions hosting the semifinals, Calvin College looked to be the favorite going in to Friday night’s match.

However, Wittenberg made sure to change that notion. Wittenberg knocked off the Knights in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17.

The last set was a back-and-forth battle until the end, but the Tigers were able to claw their way to the top once again to win.

Calvin coach Amber Warners said she was proud of her seniors, her team and event staff for a first-class event.

Wittenberg will take on the Claremon-Mudd-Scripps Athenas for the national championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvin College.

Photos: Calvin College vs Wittenberg View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8) Calvin College lost to Wittenberg at Calvin College on Nov. 17, 2017. (Natalie Longroy/WOOD TV8)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

