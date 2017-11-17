Deer killed in Montcalm Co. positive for CWD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A deer killed in Montcalm County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a federal lab confirmed a deer was found positive for the disease. There are three other deer suspected to be positive for the disease as well, but officials are still waiting for confirmation.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disorder affecting white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

DNR recently established a “core area” including townships in Montcalm and Kent counties. All deer killed in the area must be registered through check stations throughout the state.

