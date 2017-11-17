Ex-Rep. Roy Schmidt faces new drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Michigan lawmaker who spent time behind bars is in trouble with the law again.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that Roy Schmidt will be charged with operating while driving under the influence of drugs. He was pulled over on Sept. 17, but investigators were waiting for blood results before issuing charges.

In 2015, Schmidt faced felony drug charges after police found three pounds of marijuana at his Grand Rapids. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years probation.

That was a few years after Schmidt’s botched attempt to hire a sham candidate to run against him for his state House seat after he abruptly switched from the Democrat to the Republican Party in 2012. When the Kent County prosecutor investigated, he found there was evidence of a scheme to defraud voters but said the law didn’t support criminal charges.

Still, after it was exposed, Schmidt lost his seat to state Rep. Winnie Brinks, a Democrat.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

