First female mayor of South Haven dies at 100

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The first female mayor of South Haven has passed away, according to city leaders.

Elizabeth “Betty” Davis died Nov. 15 at her home, according to her online obituary. She was 100 years old.

Davis became South Haven’s first woman mayor in 1973. She was known for her support of the Kal-Haven bike trail and an ice rink, according to a Friday Facebook post by the City of South Haven.

Davis also served on numerous boards during her life, including the zoning board of appeals and governor’s board of aging. She leaves behind three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The memorial Mass for Davis will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. She will then be laid to rest next to her husband in Lakeview Cemetery.

