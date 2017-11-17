Kent County deputies: $20K+ in liquor stolen; no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not your average shoplifting case.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say a thief or thieves have managed to steal between $20,000 and $30,000 in top-and mid-shelf liquor bottles from area stores.

Deputies released pictures of a possible suspect, taken from store surveillance video. In two of the images, he’s wearing a hat bearing the Chicago Bulls logo. In the third, his hat says “Chicago.”

Authorities say he may be working with others.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the stores that have been targeted, but say they are larger grocery and big box-style retailers. The locations include Cascade Township, Cedar Springs, Rockford and other areas of Kent County.

It appears the suspect walks down the liquor isle, sometimes picking up several bottles, or just swiping one. So far, the thief has managed to escape by somehow bypassing security measures.

Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for anything suspicious in or out of the stores, such as an individual putting liquor bottles in a bag before they get to the check out.

There’s also evidence the suspect may be covering up the license plate of the getaway vehicle being used.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

