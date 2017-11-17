Man dies days after Montcalm Co. rollover crash

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 83-year-old Jackson man died Friday after an extended stay in a hospital following a rollover crash in Calhoun County.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 4 on M-60 near 10 1/2 Mile Road in Burlington Township near Union City, authorities said.

When emergency responders arrived to the scene, they discovered the man nearby who was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times, authorities said. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

The man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with life-threatening injuries after the crash, where he remained until his death Friday.

Authorities said he did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt during the crash and alcohol may have been a factor.

