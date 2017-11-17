Mattawan officer charged in shooting that wounded suspect

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A recent addition to the Mattawan Police Department is facing a charge in connection to an officer-involved shooting two weeks ago.

The Van Buren County District Court Clerk confirms Officer Chelsey Omilian is charged with one count of reckless use of a firearm in connection to the Nov. 3 shooting near Main Street and W. McGillen Avenue.

A Facebook post by the Mattawan Police Department indicates Omilian joined the force in September of this year.

The prosecutor’s office did not identify the officer, but said she turned herself into the court Friday afternoon and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Omilian faces up to 90 days in jail and a possible fine of $500.

Michigan State Police say three suspects were driving a stolen car when they were stopped by the officer at a Shell Station in Mattawan. The suspects fled, turning onto a dead-end street and driving between two houses before crashing into a fence, ditching the vehicle and running.

At some point, the officer fired her gun, according to MSP. One female suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. The two remaining suspects, a man and woman, were arrested after a short search of the area, MSP said.

The prosecutor’s office says the driver of the stolen vehicle, Gary Lynne Kingsbury, is charged with two felonies: unlawful use of a vehicle and resisting and obstructing. He remains in the Van Buren County Jail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

