Muskegon dialysis center avoids outages with new generator

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Dialysis is a life changing procedure for those who depend on it to do the job their kidneys can’t.

“It’s a life or death matter,” said Roy Person.

Person comes to Fresenius Kidney Care in Muskegon three times a week for dialysis. He says being on the patient committee at the clinic comes naturally.

“I’ve always been the one bold enough to talk,” said Person.

These days, Person and the rest of the patients at the clinic on W Norton Avenue are breathing a bit easier because of a new generator out back.

“When patients are treating and the power goes out, we really need to be able to provide the service for them so they don’t get sick, they don’t end up in the hospital,” said Doug Staffeld, Regional Vice President of Operations at Fresenius Kidney Care.

In October, representatives from Fresenius and Muskegon-area community leaders cut the ribbon on the new generator. The generator will ensure patients who depend on dialysis will never have their treatment disrupted.

“The greatest thing we can do is take the catastrophic power failure out of the loop and that’s what we’ve done here,” said Staffeld.

Person has been depending on dialysis on and off since 1992. He knows the inconvenience of traveling to a back-up clinic and the patient backup that causes.

“If the power goes out, some people’s potassium might be high. They need to dialisize and they can’t get dialysis, (they) might have to do somewhere else or could even die,” said Person.

“When the equipment shuts off, we essentially have to manually back blood of the equipment. So, that’s quite a process,” said Staffeld.

The generator ensures the 16-station clinic can stay up and running no matter what mother nature — or any other unseen emergency can dish.

“This is gonna save somebody’s life. That’s the way I look at it,” said Person.

