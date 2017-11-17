Muskegon double shooting suspect charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused in a double shooting that also sparked an Amber Alert for three children is now officially facing charges in Muskegon.

Jaraun Render, 22, appeared in district court Friday, a day after he was arrested in Grand Rapids.

From a jail video feed, Render pleaded not guilty to four charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearms charge.

The charges stem from the Nov. 14 shooting outside Sunny Mart convenience store along E. Apple Avenue in Muskegon.

Police said 19-year-old Linda Jamerson was shot 12 times at close range, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Dajuan Edison, was also wounded. Jamerson remained in critical condition Friday; Edison’s condition was fair, according to hospital administrators.

Authorities Wednesday afternoon issued an Amber Alert for Jamerson’s three young children, who they said were in Render’s SUV at the time of the shooting.

The Amber Alert ended about an hour later when a tip led officers to a home in the 900 block of McReynolds Avenue near 9th Street NW in Grand Rapids. There, officers found all three children, who were safe. A woman at the house said she was the children’s grandmother.

The judge Friday agreed to set Render’s bond at $500,000 because of the seriousness of the charges paired with his criminal record. Render also faces an additional $1,000 bond for a misdemeanor charged of driving a car without a proper license plate.

Render’s attorney did not show up to Friday’s arraignment, so he will get a court-appointed attorney. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

