GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When someone commits suicide, it’s always those closest to them that are hurt the most. It’s with that thought in mind that the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is hosting a special conference this weekend.
Here to tell us more are Christy Buck, Jim Bottenhorn, and John Corriveau.
National Survivor of Suicide Loss Day Conference
- The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan
- Tomorrow 9am – 2pm
- Grand Rapids Community College – Tech Center
- 151 Fountain St. NE | www.survivorday.org