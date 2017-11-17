Photos: 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10th annual International Wine Beer & Festival offers 1,600 beer, wine and ciders at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids.

The event will run from Nov. 16 to 18.

Check out some photos from the event:

