Photos: 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The 10th Annual International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is taking place on Nov. 16-18 at the DeVos Place Convention Center. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)