Upton seeks re-election in House, no Senate run

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — After speculation of a possible run for Senate, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced he will not be seeking the nomination.

The Republican congressman said he would seek re-election to represent the 6th congressional district. It includes Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties, and most of Allegan County.

Upton, the former chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, was elected to Congress in 1986.

In 2018, Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for election. She was first elected to the Senate in 2000.

As of November, three Republican candidates have entered the Senate primary race. The GOP candidates seeking the party’s nomination include Bob Carr, a businessman from Mackinac Island; John James, an Iraq combat veteran from Farmington Hills; and former Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court Bob Young.

Also, Green Party candidate Anita Belle and Independent candidate Marcia Squier announced campaigns for the Senate seat.

Upton released the following statement announcing his re-election bid Friday:

“I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate. There was a path, but today we are choosing not to follow it. “Instead, my focus will remain on helping all of my constituents with problems big and small and improving the quality of life for all in Michigan. “I’m also excited about seeing our bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act through, getting historic tax-reform into law to help Michigan middle-class families, advancing common-sense ‘all-of-the-above’ energy solutions, and working with the Problem Solvers Caucus to do it all in a bipartisan way. As it should be done. “We need focus and fortitude in Washington now more than ever. We are full speed ahead for re-election in 2018. “Now, as we close this door, Amey and I want to thank from the bottom of our hearts all those who helped us come to this announcement along the way. It was not an easy decision, but it is the right one.”

