US probes effectiveness of VW air bag wiring recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Volkswagen recall may not fix a wiring problem that can stop the front driver’s air bag from inflating in a crash.

The government probe covers nearly 416,000 vehicles including the 2010 to 2014 CC and Passat, the 2010 to 2013 Eos, the 2011 to 2014 Golf, GTI, Jetta and Tiguan, and the 2012 to 2014 Jetta Sportwagen.

VW recalled the cars in August of 2015 because wiring in the steering wheel can fail, cutting the electrical connection to the air bag. But the agency says it has received 90 complaints of failure since the recall began. It has no reports of crashes or injuries.

The agency will find out how often the problem happens and decide if another repair is needed.

