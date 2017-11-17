Woman arrested for stabbing grandma in Kzoo Co.

RICHLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the stabbing an elderly woman Friday morning in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 7:55 a.m. Friday in the 6400 block of N 28th Street in Richland, near Comstock Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing and discovered an 87-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times by her 18-year-old granddaughter for unknown reasons.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody at the Kalamazoo County Jail on an intent to murder charge, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Borgess Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

