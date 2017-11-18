Charities serve up free Thanksgiving meals in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A few West Michigan organizations and an army of volunteers will be bustling in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, ensuring everyone has a warm meal.

More than 100 volunteers and countless donors plan to feed more than 300 people during Guiding Light’s annual Thanksgiving feast. Holland Rescue mission plans to serve 1,500 meals during its banquet days later.

Mel Trotter Ministries will hold its traditional feast on Thanksgiving.

CHARITY MEALS

Sunday, Nov. 19, noon – 1:30 p.m. | Guiding Light – 255 S. Division Ave., Grand Rapids

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m. | Holland Rescue Mission – Hope College DeVos Fieldhouse | Details

Thursday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Mel Trotter Ministries, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids | Details

