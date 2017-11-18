Defense, Fugate fuel Catholic Central state semifinal win

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Nolan Fugate scored three touchdowns and Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s defense pitched a shutout as the Cougars blanked Escanaba, 24-0 Saturday afternoon at Thirby Field in Traverse City.

The Cougars led 3-0 in the second quarter when Fugate scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 10-0.

Jaylen Mayfield recovered a fumble on the Eskymos’ ensuing drive. That set up a Fugate 1-yard touchdown run and it was 17-0 at halftime.

Catholic Central then scored its final touchdown of the game on the opening drive of the second half. Fugate scored on another one yard touchdown run to cap the scoring at 24-0.

Catholic Central improves to 13-0 and advances to play in the Division 4 state title game versus Edwardsburg. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ford Field in Detroit.

