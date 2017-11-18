Deputies: 1 killed in Comstock Twp. motel fire





COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a motel fire early Saturday.

The fire broke out at the Comstock Motor Court Hotel at 6302 King Highway in Comstock Township.

Details are limited, but deputies confirmed that one person died as a result of the fire. Authorities were not able to say what started the fire or if anyone else was injured.

