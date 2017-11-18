Detroit priest beatified by Catholic church

Father Solanus Casey, Detroit
An undated photo of Father Solanus Casey courtesy the Archdiocese of Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit priest who focused his ministry on the poor and needy has been beatified by the Roman Catholic Church, a key step toward sainthood.

The Rev. Solanus Casey was known as Father Solanus, a member of the Capuchin Franciscan order of priests. He died in 1957.

Father Solanus Casey, Detroit
Photo: Archbishop Allen Vigneron and Michael Sullivan, Provincial Minister of the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, pray at the tomb of Father Solanus Casey, May 4, 2017, in Detroit.

Tens of thousands of people, including some 400 from West Michigan, attended the beatification Mass Saturday at a Detroit stadium. Italian Cardinal Angelo Amato read a letter from Pope Francis, who described Father Solanus as a “humble, faithful disciple of Christ.” He was given the title of “blessed.”

Father Solanus is credited with interceding to cure a Panamanian woman of a skin disease while she prayed at his tomb in 2012. She attended the Mass.

He can be made a saint in the years ahead if a second miracle is attributed to him.