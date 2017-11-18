Football Frenzy: The final drive to Ford Field

Related Coverage Get the latest Football Frenzy scores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A win today means a trip to Ford Field and a shot a state championship.

A number of state semifinal matchups feature West Michigan teams:

Division 2

Forest Hills Central vs. Livonia Franklin (at Grand Ledge)

Division 3

Muskegon vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek (at East Kentwood)

Division 4

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Escanaba (at Traverse City)

Edwardsburg vs. River Rouge (at Jackson)

Division 5

Frankenmuth vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (at Fenton)

Division 7

Madison Heights Madison vs. Saugatuck (at Lansing Catholic)

Division 8

Mendon vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (at Howell)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and catch game highlights on 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

State finals are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25 at Ford Field in Detroit.

