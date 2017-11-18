Football Frenzy: The final drive to Ford Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A win today means a trip to Ford Field and a shot a state championship.
A number of state semifinal matchups feature West Michigan teams:
Division 2
- Forest Hills Central vs. Livonia Franklin (at Grand Ledge)
Division 3
- Muskegon vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek (at East Kentwood)
Division 4
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Escanaba (at Traverse City)
- Edwardsburg vs. River Rouge (at Jackson)
Division 5
- Frankenmuth vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (at Fenton)
Division 7
- Madison Heights Madison vs. Saugatuck (at Lansing Catholic)
Division 8
- Mendon vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (at Howell)
State finals are scheduled for Nov. 24 and 25 at Ford Field in Detroit.
