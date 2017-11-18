GRPD: 4 struck after crash on 131, hospitalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say four people were hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle following a crash on US-131.

It happened around 12:32 a.m. on southbound US-131 near Hall Street.

Police say four people were out on foot on the freeway after a crash and were struck. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three total vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

According to MDOT, southbound US-131 was shut down for about two hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

