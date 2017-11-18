Man arrested after 3-car crash near Muskegon

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There people were hospitalized and a man was arrested following a head-on crash southeast of Muskegon Friday night.

The three-car crash happened around 11:10 P.M. on Black Creek Road south of Broadway Avenue in Fruitport Township.

The Fruitport Township Police Department says though three people were hospitalized, only one of them sustained serious injuries. That person’s wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they arrested a man for operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, as well as possession of heroin and meth.

His name was not released Saturday pending arraignment, but police did say he is a 25-year-old from Muskegon County.

