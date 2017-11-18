More Rockford-area homes set up with bottled water

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As hundreds of homeowners await test results to find out if their wells have been contaminated with a likely carcinogen, they are using bottled water.

On Saturday afternoon, Gordon Water Systems set up water coolers at homes along Jewell Avenue north of 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township, west of Rockford. The neighborhood has switched to bottled water while testing is underway for PFAS, a chemical previously found in the Scotchgard that waterproofed Wolverine Worldwide shoes.

“We’ve got a proven whole-house and drinking water solution,” Gordon Vice President Tom Duisterhof said. “Today we’re setting up over 80 families with bottle water service.”

The state is looking into a report of Wolverine waste being dumped at the nearby Hardy farm in the early 1950s. The waste was meant to be a fertilizer, but it was slow to rot, retired farmer Donald Hardy previously told Target 8.

Rockford-based Wolverine has been footing the bill for Gordon to provide water service to homes while testing is underway. In some spots, the bottled water is just a precaution because test results have put the chemical level below than the Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion.

“Quite frankly, this contaminant is not that much different than arsenic or nitrate or lead issue where you can’t stop living in a space because there’s something,” Duisterhof said. “We can address it as it comes into the home and that’s where we can give people piece of mind.”

Wolverine waste has been blamed as the source of contamination in wells near the company’s former landfill along House Street NE in Belmont. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is investigating reports of 75 sites where Wolverine waste may have been dumped; it has not confirmed all of those. A list of the possible sites has not been made public.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

