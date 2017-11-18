Photos: Art Van Santa Parade 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Art Van Santa Parade brought holiday cheer to downtown Grand Rapids Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. This year, the parade marshals were members of the Grand Rapids Galaxy, West Michigan’s first women’s professional development basketball team. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
