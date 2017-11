HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed with an unknown object.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 14th Street, east of Washington Boulevard, in Holland.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said the victim got herself to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet clear.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit