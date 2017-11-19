2 dead after home invasion shootout in Thumb

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP, Michigan (AP) — Police say a shootout following a home invasion has left two men dead and two others arrested in Michigan’s Thumb region.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner called 911 about 5 a.m. Sunday to report he had been shot in the leg and returned fire after the Greenleaf Township break-in.

It says officers found one suspect dead in the home, and the homeowner said two others had fled the scene. The Port Huron Times Herald reports officers found a second man dead from a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle in a nearby ditch.

Sheriff Garry Biniecki says two other men have been taken into custody, and the homeowner was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the homeowner and the suspects were not immediately released.

