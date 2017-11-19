Deputies searching for missing Jamestown Twp. man

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Deputies say 55-year-old Gerald Bluhm was last seen between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday. It is believed Bluhm left his home in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue in Jamestown Township on foot. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Bluhm is known to take long walks in the Jamestown and Zeeland Township areas, deputies say.

Bluhm is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and grayish-brown hair. Deputies say he also has a noticeable growth near his left eye. He may have been wearing blue sweat pants, a jacket and a winter hat that converts into a ski mask.

Anyone with information on Gerald Bluhm’s whereabouts asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.

