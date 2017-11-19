Deputies trying to ID man killed in Berrien Co. crash

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County deputies are trying to identify a man who was killed in a crash.

Authorities responded to M-139 near Dickinson Road in Royalton Township at 6:47 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was northbound on M-139 when it ran off the road and drove through a long stretch of fencing.

The driver, who did not have a driver’s license with him, died at the scene. Deputies say they are trying to identify him and notify his family.

Deputies say the vehicle has been secured as evidence.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

