Deputies: Man killed, woman injured in Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man was killed in a crash that left his passenger seriously injured early Sunday.

The crash happened at 1:09 a.m. on 136th Avenue near Liberty Street in Holland Township.

Deputies say the driver, 24-year-old Rafael Alvarez, was northbound on 136th Avenue when his car left the road. The car struck a mailbox and a utility pole before crashing into a tree.

Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

Deputies say passenger, 19-year-old Lorena Silva-Poblano, was taken to Holland Hospital and was later transferred to Spectrum Hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and Holland Township Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

