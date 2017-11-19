To The Point: Sen. MacGregor on toxic tap water





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State Sen. Peter MacGregor, who represents the part of Kent County being examined for well water contamination, said he thinks the state should step up to help speed up response.

PFAS, a likely carcinogen, has been found in the wells of homes in the Belmont area. The contamination there is blamed on Wolverine Worldwide manufacturing waste. Hundreds of homes are being tested for the chemical. The delicate nature of the testing has required samples to be sent to an out-of-state lab, and it can take weeks to get results back.

“Why not purchase, appropriate the money to purchase, some of this (testing) equipment that we can test so we don’t have to wait six weeks, four to six weeks to get test back?” MacGregor, R-Rockford, said. “This is something that I think is very, very important not only to our citizens to know if they have an issue. And we also need to start figuring out where these plumes of water are and that’s a lot of manpower and it’s going to take a lot of money to drill these wells. … Really only way to do (this) is have monitoring (of) wells throughout the state that have this potential contaminant.”

He went on to say that the initial request for funds could be in the tens of millions of dollars.

Also above on this Nov. 19, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” MacGregor discusses what could come in the few days of session remaining this year and what to expect early next year.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

