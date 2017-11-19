Vigil set for MI native killed in TX crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a Michigan native died in a car crash in Texas, her friends in Battle Creek are planning a vigil to remember her.

Alexis Butler was 18 years old. Friends told 24 Hour News 8 she went to school at Lakeview High School in Battle Creek before moving to Texas. Butler was a member of the Lakeview dance team and involved in competitive cheerleading in the Lansing area.

Police in Arlington, Texas, say Butler died as a result of her injuries Friday, one week after the crash.

Butler was leaving a friend’s house not far from her home when a pickup hit her as she was backing out. Investigators say the driver of the pickup admitted he was looking down when he crashed. He said he was breathing into a court-ordered ignition interlock device — essentially taking a breathalyzer test that prevents a vehicle from running if the driver has been drinking. It’s unclear why he was using it while driving.

“More importantly for us as a police department is to determine what the manufacturer recommendation is as far as the guidelines in how to operate this type of equipment,” Arlington Police Department Lt. Chris Cook told Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate KXAS. “It’s very concerning to us as a police department that an individual may be operating some type of ignition equipment while they’re in a moving vehicle.”

A memorial candlelight vigil and balloon release for Butler is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Battle Creek’s Linear Park at the Underground Railroad Sculpture between Capital Avenue NE and Division Street N.

