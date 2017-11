GALESBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3,000 people are without power in parts of Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties Monday morning.

The outage was reported around 7 a.m. in eastern Kalamazoo County and parts of western Calhoun County, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outages

Crews have been sent out to assess the outage, and Consumers Energy estimates power to be back on around 9: 30 a.m. Monday.

It’s unknown what caused the outage.

