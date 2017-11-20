400 Grand Rapids students get new winter coats





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 400 students at a Grand Rapids school are now ready for whatever winter throws at them.

The kindergarten through 12th-grade students at Hope Academy received new winter coats Monday as the beneficiaries of the Molina HOPE Coat Drive in Michigan.

That program, now in its second year, is run by Molina Healthcare.

“We work with the teachers and administration very closely to be sure we can be of the best service possible,” Rebecca Kuchar of Molina Healthcare said. “And we also make sure the kids walk away with a coat that fits, that’s the right size — not too small, not too big. And it’s new, so all our coats have the tags.”

The program will distribute 4,000 coats to kids across the state.

