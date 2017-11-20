‘Be nice.’ hosts inaugural high school symposium

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) – Monday, hundreds of students from around West Michigan gathered together for the inaugural be nice. High School Symposium.

Student leaders from 33 different schools came to the Grandville High School to celebrate the great work they are doing at their schools in raising awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

The day started with all the students in the auditorium with an overview of what be nice. is:

”N” stands for notice. Notice what is right and what is good about someone. Notice if something is different about the way a person is thinking, acting or feeling.

“I” stands for Invite. Invite yourself to start a conversation. Inviting involves taking a risk and reaching out.

“C” stands for Challenge. Challenge the stigma of mental health as something you don’t talk about or need to get help for.

“E” stands for Empower. Empower yourself to have an effect on how someone thinks, acts or feels.

After hearing from guest speakers, the students separated into small groups to share and collaborate on new ideas with student leaders from other schools.

The day was full of collaboration and inspiration with the goal of students taking back an action plan back to their school and have an positive impact on their own community.

All the students were encouraged to take the pledge to be nice. advocates in their community. Learn more about be nice. by watching videos that discuss be nice. in more detail.

You can take the pledge here.

Be nice. is a project started by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. Learn more about the Mental Health Foundation.

Be nice. is supported by great community partners including Elhart Automotive, Forest View Hospital, West Michigan Community Bank and St. Julian Winery.

