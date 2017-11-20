Blaze near Auburn Hills fueled by gas main

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a huge blaze in metro Detroit Monday night was fueled by a high-pressure gas main.

The fire raged in the area of Brown and Joslyn roads in Orion Township just north of Auburn Hills. Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV described the noise of the fire as “deafening” from as far as a quarter of a mile away.

There were not any reports of injuries Monday night.

Generally, WDIV says, high-pressure gas main leaks don’t cause fire because the pressure of the gas is too high. That wasn’t the case Monday night.

Consumers Energy said it owned the gas main.

The fire disrupted Oakland County Sheriff’s Office 911 lines. Road closures caused traffic backups in the area.

