Board OKs Albion mayor recall petition

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Election Commission has approved petition language in an effort to recall Albion Mayor Garrett Brown.
The commission approved the language in a 3-0 vote Monday, confirming it was clear and factual as is required of a recall petition.
The petition cites a personal protection order taken out against Brown for allegedly stalking an Albion resident and the city manager’s concerns about the way he treated her after she gave him a low rating for judgment on a review.
>>PDF: The full petition language
The petition still has to garner enough signatures for the recall to actually make it to the ballot.
>>Online: Recall process
Brown’s term as mayor is set to expire in December 2018.