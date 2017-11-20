Board OKs Albion mayor recall petition

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Election Commission has approved petition language in an effort to recall Albion Mayor Garrett Brown.

The commission approved the language in a 3-0 vote Monday, confirming it was clear and factual as is required of a recall petition.

The petition cites a personal protection order taken out against Brown for allegedly stalking an Albion resident and the city manager’s concerns about the way he treated her after she gave him a low rating for judgment on a review.

>>PDF: The full petition language

The petition still has to garner enough signatures for the recall to actually make it to the ballot.

>>Online: Recall process

Brown’s term as mayor is set to expire in December 2018.

