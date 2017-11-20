Crews battle blaze at Holland Twp. business

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a business in Holland Township early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at 2:53 a.m. at Graphix Signs & Embroidery, located at 11223 East Lakewood Boulevard. The road is shut down at 112th Avenue while crews work to put out the blaze.

Dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 that no one was inside the business when the fire started. Crews are in defensive mode, and dispatchers say it appears the building will be a total loss.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew on scene could see flames shooting from the building as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak throughout the morning for the latest information.

