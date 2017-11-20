Deadly crash letter delays driver’s sentencing in 2nd crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has postponed the sentencing of a driver who caused the Holland Township crash that killed a grandmother and seriously injured her 10-year-old grandson, after receiving a letter that the defendant was involved in a previous crash that killed a child.

The judge Monday said the court received a letter during the weekend saying 41-year-old Cameron Burrows was involved in an earlier snowmobile crash in which a child died. The judge called it truly significant information that needed to be explored before Burrows’ sentencing could proceed. The judge said it was important to react, but not overreact.

The decision came after Burrows faced the relatives of 65-year-old Sandra DeBoer and 11-year-old Gavin DeBoer, who were the victims in the Jan. 3 crash on the I-196 business loop at 104th Avenue near Zeeland.

Gavin’s mother told Burrows she hopes he never has to watch his children go through what she has. She detailed the physical and emotional impact that day has had on Gavin, including learning how his grandmother died.

She said Burrows needed to be punished so he doesn’t put another family through what they experienced.

The court also heard from the other children of Sandra, who described her as a retired mother who was gentle, honest, humble, kind and full of unconditional love.

Burrows previously pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment as a fourth-time habitual offender. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as one at sentencing.

Sandra’s children asked the judge to give Burrows the maximum sentence possible for his crime, saying they don’t believe he wanted to kill someone, but he did intend to disobey the law.

Burrows has an extensive record of driving violations dating including citations for failure to stop within an assured clear distance, having open intoxicants in the vehicle and speeding. He’s had his driver’s license suspended nine times since 2000 and was convicted in 2005 of driving on a suspended license.

Burrows is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on Monday, Dec. 18.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about the snowmobile crash mentioned in the court letter. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

