Death doc: Wyoming mom died at suspect’s home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ana Carrillo’s death certificate says she died at the Wyoming home of her ex-boyfriend, who’s accused of killing her.

The document, which was filed with the county clerk Thursday, lists the location of death as Hudson’s home in the 3700 block of Colby Avenue SW, north of 40th Street. The death certificate states an autopsy was performed but that Carrillo’s manner of death is “pending investigation.”

The death certificate says the 35-year-old mother of three died on or about Sept. 3, the day she went missing after going to Andrew Hudson’s home to pick up their children. It wasn’t until Nov. 9 that her body was found; police have not said where.

Hudson, 38, is charged with open murder in Carrillo’s death. During a preliminary hearing the day before her body was found, a Wyoming Department of Public Safety crime scene technician testified that blood spatter was found in Hudson’s basement and that the chemical luminol reacting to blood evidence on the basement floor and the toolbox on the suspect’s pickup truck. The crime scene technician said smearing showed someone had tried to clean up the blood.

Clothing debris including buttons bearing the Aeropostale logo, the brand Carrillo was last seen wearing, and the underwire from a bra were found in a burn barrel in Hudson’s backyard, authorities have testified.

Also in court, Hudson’s brother and sister-in-law stated that during a family meeting following Carrillo’s disappearance, Hudson said something to the effect of, “If they find the body, I’m f***ed.”

On the day Carrillo’s body was found, Hudson waived the remainder of his preliminary hearing, sending his case on to circuit court.

Hudson’s mother, father and father’s girlfriend all face perjury charges in the Carrillo case. On the day Carrillo’s body was found, investigators were searching near Hudson’s mother’s house northeast of Grand Rapids. Police have not confirmed that search had anything to do with the case.

Memorial services for Carrillo are scheduled for Nov. 30 at Resurrection Fellowship Church on Valley Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

