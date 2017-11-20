Deputies ID man killed in Berrien County crash

Related Coverage Deputies trying to ID man killed in Berrien Co. crash

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Berrien County Sunday morning.

It happened around 6:47 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of M-139 near Dickson Road in Royalton Township, southeast of St. Joseph.

Deputies say the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was heading northbound on M-139 when it went off the road and drove through a long stretch of fencing.

The driver, who has been identified as 27-year-old Demarcus Davis of Benton Harbor, died at the scene. Deputies had trouble identifying him because he didn’t have a driver’s license on him at the time of the crash.

