Earn bonus bucks at Twisted Rooster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is a very busy time of year filled with holidays, shopping, and events. Sometimes you just want (and need) to let someone else do the cooking!

We enjoy dining out, and we especially love restaurants that focus on “local”. We’re taking you to a spot that’s known for putting unique and “twisted” spins on some of our favorite foods. Twisted Rooster just added a bunch of new items to their already fun menu.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Rachael sampled everything you saw and loved it all! But extra huge props to that salmon-shrimp dish with the verde sauce… amazing! You can’t go wrong with anything on that menu.

Now until December 1st, when you buy a gift card at Twisted Rooster, you’re going to get bonus bucks back – which is really nice this time of year! Then in December, they’ll be featuring a different bonus bucks deal… those bonus bucks can also be used at Twisted Rooster or their sister restaurant, Wheelhouse, located in downtown Grand Rapids.

1600 E. Beltline NE – Grand Rapids

Now through Dec. 1 – Buy $50 in gift cards, get $20 in bonus bucks

December – Buy $25 in gift cards, get $5 in bonus bucks

