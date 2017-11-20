GRgives urges charitable acts on #GivingTuesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After you finish up your holiday shopping, you can turn your attention to helping others with the #GRgives program this Giving Tuesday.

The global Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The idea is to encourage people to give to or volunteer at a local organization as the holiday season gets underway.

The #GRgives effort, backed by a number of community partners, is asking you to donate to or help out at a local nonprofit. You can give or pledge to volunteer for two hours at the #GRgives website.

“Last year, we kicked off #GRgives, which is a local Giving Tuesday campaign where we bring together area nonprofits and connect them with local donors, volunteers, business owners who are looking to find a nonprofit to give to,” Olivia Adams of Byrum & Fisk Communications said.

Last year, she said, the effort raised more than $300,000 and brought together about 300 volunteers for area nonprofits. Program organizers hope to do even better this year. Adams said that so far, more than 250 volunteers are signed up.

“We think this is an opportunity for people to maybe look at a new nonprofit or learn about some group doing great work in our community that they didn’t know about. Hopefully, as nonprofits, they can get new donors and new volunteers through their doors,” said Steve Faber of Byrum & Fisk Communications.

