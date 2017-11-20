Here for now: GRPD chief passed up for Florida job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It looks like Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky is here to stay for now.

The city manager of Punta Gorda, Florida told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that the city chose Pamela Davis to serve as its next police chief. Davis is currently the director of the police development and training academy for the Baltimore Police Department.

The city manager said Rahinsky was the runner-up.

Rahinsky previously told 24 Hour News 8 he spent nearly 20 years of his law enforcement career in South Florida, and he applied for the post because he wanted to be closer to family.

Rahinsky said it was the first time he ever applied for another job while at the department.

Rahinsky and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley were among 10 finalists vying for the job.

Hadley eventually removed himself from consideration. Days later, the city announced Hadley accepted a chief position in Savannah, Georgia.

Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas will officially take over as Kalamazoo’s top officer Nov. 22. She is the first woman to serve as chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

