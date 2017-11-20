Thanksgiving spots available at Grand River Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Thanksgiving Week, one of our favorite times of the year. I mean, who doesn’t love the idea of eating… giving thanks…. and spending time with people we love?

If you’re looking to make things simple and dine out for your Thanksgiving feast, we know of a place you may want to try!

Let’s head to the Grand River Hotel!

For many, it makes a whole lot of sense to eat their Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant. We’re so excited the RiverRock Restaurant at the Grand River Hotel still has spots available! Their Thanksgiving Buffet will be 11am to 4pm.

It will feature favorites like oven roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, garlic roasted tilappia, tortellini alfredo, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and a whole lot more!

Reservations are recommended.

The Grand River Hotel

270 Ann Street, NW – Grand Rapids

Thanksgiving Buffet: 11am – 4pm

Call to make your reservation today!

616-363-9001

